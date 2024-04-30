Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the quarter. Moderna has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.