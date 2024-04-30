Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the quarter. Moderna has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
