Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY24 guidance at $0.30-$0.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $824,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.