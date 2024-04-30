Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $318.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

