Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY24 guidance at $18.15-$19.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 18.150-19.350 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

