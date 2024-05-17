Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Up 11.9% in April

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 235,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $173,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Articles

