ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.56. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.