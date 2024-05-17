Comparing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HyreCar and Zoomcar.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of HyreCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HyreCar and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Risk & Volatility

HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and Zoomcar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $39.89 million 0.00 -$25.95 million ($0.81) N/A Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Zoomcar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

