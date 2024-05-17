Comparing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for HyreCar and Zoomcar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HyreCar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Zoomcar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares HyreCar and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HyreCar
|-46.03%
|-1,016.64%
|-128.82%
|Zoomcar
|N/A
|-13.53%
|48.39%
Risk & Volatility
HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HyreCar and Zoomcar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HyreCar
|$39.89 million
|0.00
|-$25.95 million
|($0.81)
|N/A
|Zoomcar
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.63 million
|N/A
|N/A
Zoomcar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.
About HyreCar
HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
About Zoomcar
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.