Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 3,702,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

