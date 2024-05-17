NXM Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.19 or 1.00009678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00091878 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

