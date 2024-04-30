Analyzing BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smead Value C and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Smead Value C alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% BlackBerry -15.24% -0.24% -0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Smead Value C and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smead Value C and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.98 -$130.00 million ($0.24) -11.96

Smead Value C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Risk and Volatility

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smead Value C beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smead Value C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smead Value C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.