William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) vs. NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Head to Head Contrast

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and NB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $32.34 million 3.55 $2.80 million $0.09 133.56 NB Bancorp $145.63 million 4.30 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 2.44% 0.34% 0.06% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for William Penn Bancorporation and NB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. NB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business loans, and commercial and mortgage loans; and invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. It offers its services through full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, and Mercer Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.