FTI Consulting’s (FCN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

