TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in TransUnion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

