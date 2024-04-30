Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $83.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

