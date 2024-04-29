Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,398,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. 2,057,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

