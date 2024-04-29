Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 280,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $500.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.73. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
