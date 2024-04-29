Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

