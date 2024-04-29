Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2103799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.