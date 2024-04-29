Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.5 days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRDF remained flat at $17.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

