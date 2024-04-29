Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 137,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 425% from the previous session’s volume of 26,151 shares.The stock last traded at $90.72 and had previously closed at $91.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

