Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.210-5.647 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BAYRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
