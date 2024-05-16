Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.210-5.647 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

BAYRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

