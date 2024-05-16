Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $153,264.48 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

