NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $6.79 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.24 billion and $410.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00010765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,294,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,002,108 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,188,203,636 with 1,066,836,477 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.92472552 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $432,261,559.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

