ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $521,594.30 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

