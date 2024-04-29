CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS remained flat at $67.18 during trading hours on Monday. 4,126,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,479. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

