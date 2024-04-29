Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,387. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.85%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

