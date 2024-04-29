Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. 737,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.