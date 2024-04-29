Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 9,650 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $109.72. 263,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,783. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

