M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trex by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Trex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 159,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,080. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

