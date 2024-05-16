609,123 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 609,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.8 %

LAAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 254,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,243. The company has a market cap of $768.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

