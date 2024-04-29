Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $41,610,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.69. 1,404,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

