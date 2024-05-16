M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 155,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.30. The company had a trading volume of 579,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

