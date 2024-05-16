M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.37 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $266,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 550,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,240. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.