M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971,017 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.69% of REE Automotive worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

REE Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. REE Automotive Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.01.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

REE Automotive Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

