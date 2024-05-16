Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59,476 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,093,000 after purchasing an additional 122,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.94. 53,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,003. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $414.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

