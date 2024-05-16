Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Aflac by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,587. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.