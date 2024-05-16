Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

BNL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

