Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $402.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

