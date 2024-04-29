GXChain Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

