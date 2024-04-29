Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 91,156 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,817,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.0% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $468.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day moving average is $440.83. The firm has a market cap of $424.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

