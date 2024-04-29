Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 57,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

