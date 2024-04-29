Investment House LLC Has $16.11 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.53. 132,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,017. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

