Investment House LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Autodesk by 247.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $215.98. The company had a trading volume of 600,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $235.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.