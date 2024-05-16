Investors Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Up 0.6 %

NOV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NOV by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NOV by 49.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NOV by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.