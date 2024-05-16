Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.
Insider Activity at Ameren
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ameren by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE AEE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 1,448,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
