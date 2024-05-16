Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.07% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

FBRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

