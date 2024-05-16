Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 40,472 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,641% compared to the typical volume of 2,325 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock worth $26,015,139. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.