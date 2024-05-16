Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TTC stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 339,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Toro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 27.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TTC

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.