Investment House LLC Buys 13,267 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.18% of RH worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 321,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.13.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

