Investment House LLC Sells 275 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.56. 478,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,180. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

